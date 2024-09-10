Faridabad Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Faridabad Assembly Election 2024

Faridabad Assembly Election 2024: The Faridabad Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 89 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties in the seat. BJP’s Narender Gupta won the election in 2019 and Vipul Goel won in 2014. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF HARYANA ELECTIONS

Faridabad Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission, in 2014, there were 2,00,539 electors in Faridabad, out of whom 1,09,917 were male and 90,622 were female. There were 150 service electors. There were 1,20,186 voters in the constituency. The polling percentage in 2014 was 59.93 per cent. There were 1,19,149 valid votes polled, out of which 1,19,141 were on the EVM, and 8 were through postal ballots.

In 2019, there were 2,44,444 electors in 2019, out of whom there were 1,32,505 male and 1,11,930 female electors. The total number of voters in the constituency was 1,21,110, out of which 69,021 were male and 52,063 were female. The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 49.55 per cent. There were 1,19,348 valid votes polled, of which 1,19,331 were on EVM and 17 were on postal ballots.

Faridabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Faridabad constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Jhajjar and others.

Faridabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Faridabad will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Faridabad Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vipul Goel for the upcoming Assembly elections. Self-proclaimed cow vigilante Bitty Bajrangi has decided to contest as an independent candidate. The Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are yet to announce their candidates.

Faridabad Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, BJP's Vipul Goel won the election, defeating Congress' Anand Kaushik by a margin of 44,781 votes. The BJP candidate got 72,679 votes with a vote share of 60.48 per cent while the Congress candidate received 27,898 votes with a vote share of 23.21 per cent. INLD's Parvesh Mehta came third with 12,237 votes (10.18 per cent).

In 2019, BJP's Narender Gupta won the seat, defeating Congress' Lakhan Kumar Singla by a margin of 21,713 votes. The BJP leader received 65,887 votes with a share of 54.41 per cent while Congress' Singla got 44,174 votes with a vote share of 36.48 per cent. Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Kuldeep Tewatia came third with only 4,045 (3.34 per cent)

Faridabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967 : KD Kapil (Congress)

: KD Kapil (Congress) 1968 : Kamal Dev (Congress)

: Kamal Dev (Congress) 1972 : Kanwalnain Gulati (Independent)

: Kanwalnain Gulati (Independent) 1977 : Deep Chand Bhatia (Janata Party)

: Deep Chand Bhatia (Janata Party) 1982 : Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress)

: Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress) 1987 : Kundan Lal Bhatia (BJP)

: Kundan Lal Bhatia (BJP) 1991 : Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress)

: Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress) 1996 : Chander Bhatia (BJP)

: Chander Bhatia (BJP) 2000 : Chander Bhatia (BJP)

: Chander Bhatia (BJP) 2005 : Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress)

: Aikagar Chand Chaudhry (Congress) 2009 : Anand Kaushik (Congress)

: Anand Kaushik (Congress) 2014 : Vipul Goel (BJP)

: Vipul Goel (BJP) 2019: Narender Gupta (BJP)

Faridabad Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 49.55 per cent and 59.93 per cent of people had polled their votes in 2014.