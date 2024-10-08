Ellenabad Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Counting of vote begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ellenabad Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE:

Ellenabad Election Result 2024 Live: The Ellenabad Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 46 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ellenabad is an assembly constituency located in the Sirsa district of Haryana. It is part of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has been the incumbent member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad since 2010.

The Ellenabad seat is politically significant and influential in forming the state government. It has been a stronghold for various parties, including INLD, BJP, and Congress. The constituency, with a mix of urban and rural areas, often focuses on issues such as agricultural development, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Ellenabad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,81,021 voters in the Ellenabad constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, were 96,577 male and 84,444 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 486 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ellenabad in 2019 was 291 (285 men and 6 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ellenabad constituency was 1,66,019. Out of this, 88,498 voters were male and 77,521 were female voters. There were 399 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ellenabad in 2014 was 122 (91 men and 31 women).

Ellenabad Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The voting in Ellenabad constituency in Haryana took place on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Ellenabad Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Amir Chand Talwara, Congress Party's Bharat Singh Beniwal, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Arora, Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Anjani Ladha are the main candidates in the Ellenabad Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Ellenabad Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Abhay Singh Chautala won the seat with a margin of 11,922 votes. He was polled 57,055 votes with a vote share of 37.86%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pawan Beniwal, who got 45,133 votes (29.95%). Congress candidate Bharat Singh Beniwal stood third with 35,383 votes (23.48%), and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate OP Sihag was in the fourth position with just 6,569 votes (4.36%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,50,684 (83.24%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Abhay Singh Chautala won the seat. He was polled 69,162 votes with a vote share of 46.70%. BJP candidate Pawan Beniwal got 57,623 votes (38.91%) and was the runner-up. Chautala defeated Beniwal by a margin of 11,539 votes (7.83%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,48,109 (89.21%). Congress candidate Ramesh Bhadu came in third with 11,491 votes (7.76%), and Haryana Lokhit Party (HALP) candidate Gurjeet Singh Kaura was in the fourth position with 4,195 votes (2.83%).

Ellenabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967 : Partap Singh Chautala (Congress)

: Partap Singh Chautala (Congress) 1968 : Lal Chand (Vishal Haryana Party)

: Lal Chand (Vishal Haryana Party) 1972 : Brij Lal (Congress)

: Brij Lal (Congress) 1977 : Bhagi Ram (Janata Party)

: Bhagi Ram (Janata Party) 1982 : Bhagi Ram (Lok Dal)

: Bhagi Ram (Lok Dal) 1987 : Bhagi Ram (Lok Dal)

: Bhagi Ram (Lok Dal) 1991 : Mani Ram (Congress)

: Mani Ram (Congress) 1996 : Bhagi Ram (Samta Party)

: Bhagi Ram (Samta Party) 2000 : Bhagi Ram (Samta Party)

: Bhagi Ram (Samta Party) 2005 : Sushil Kumar Indora (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Sushil Kumar Indora (Indian National Lok Dal) 2009 : Om Prakash Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Om Prakash Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal) 2010 : Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal) 2014 : Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal) 2019 : Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal) 2021: Abhay Singh Chautala (Indian National Lok Dal)

Ellenabad Voter Turnout

In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency was 1,50,684 or 83.24 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,48,109 or 89.21 per cent.