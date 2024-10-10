Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Bhupinder Hooda to present list of 20 seats where party alleges EVM tampering during elections: Sources

Bhupinder Hooda to present list of 20 seats where party alleges EVM tampering during elections: Sources

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is set to present a list of 20 seats where the party alleges EVM tampering during the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Chandigarh
Updated on: October 10, 2024 13:22 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda

Amid the Congress meeting, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, begins in the aftermath of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, sources on Thursday (October 10) revealed that state party chief Udai Bhan and senior Congress leader Bhupinder S. Hooda were asked to submit a list of seats where EVMs were allegedly tampered with.

Sources mentioned that Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat-winning candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda is currently preparing the list of 20 seats where the Congress has alleged EVM tampering. "Hooda is preparing the list right now and will arrive at the meeting with it," the sources added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement