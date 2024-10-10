Bhupinder Hooda to present list of 20 seats where party alleges EVM tampering during elections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda

Amid the Congress meeting, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, begins in the aftermath of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, sources on Thursday (October 10) revealed that state party chief Udai Bhan and senior Congress leader Bhupinder S. Hooda were asked to submit a list of seats where EVMs were allegedly tampered with.

Sources mentioned that Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat-winning candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda is currently preparing the list of 20 seats where the Congress has alleged EVM tampering. "Hooda is preparing the list right now and will arrive at the meeting with it," the sources added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)