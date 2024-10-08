Bhiwani Election Result 2024 Live: Will BJP MLA Ghanshyam Saraf continue his winning streak?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhiwani Assembly Election 2024

Bhiwani Election Result 2024 Live: The stage is set for the counting of votes of the Haryana Assembly elections. The Elections Commission of India started declaring results. The Bhiwani assembly constituency is a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party leader Ghanshyam Saraf has been MLA from the seat since 2009, maintaining his winning streak in the last three elections. In 2019, he secured victory, defeating Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dr Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj by a margin of 27,884 votes. Bhiwani Assembly constituency, which falls under the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat, saw a triangular poll battle among BJP, Congress and JJP in the elections 2024.

Bhiwani assembly constituency saw a direct fight between BJP leader Ghanshyam Saraf and Congress-backed Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Om Prakash. However, the presence of JJP in the constituency made a three-corner poll battle.

Bhiwani Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP once again backed Ghanshayam Saraf, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Om Prakash, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Karambir Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Indu are the main candidates in the Bhiwani Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for the CPI-M.

Bhiwani Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Bhiwani seat was 130190. The voter turnout in Bhiwani was 60 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 130427 votes were polled in the constituency which was 71.12 per cent of electors.

The Haryana Assembly, comprising 90 seats, will go to polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. A total of 20.1 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Haryana, including 10.6 million males and 9.5 million females. Among them, 452,000 are first-time voters, while 4.09 million are young voters, highlighting significant youth participation in the upcoming elections.