Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  Bajrang Punia receives death threat message on WhatsApp, sender asks him to quit Congress

The threat comes amid the Congress campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections. Bajrang Punia and his fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined Congress ahead of crucial polls, created a huge buzz in the political circle in the state.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Sonipat Updated on: September 08, 2024 19:09 IST
Bajrang Punia
Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia, star wrestler and now working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, received death threats on Sunday. He received the threat through a WhatsApp message which was sent by an international number on the messaging app.  

In the message, the sender wrote that Bajrang should quit Congress or be ready to face dire consequences.

 
"Bajrang, quit Congress else it will not be good for you and your family. This is our last message. Before the elections, we will show you what we are. Complain wherever you want, this is our first and last warning."

Punia lodged a complaint at Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat. The police initiated an investigation into the matter.

(Report by Sunny)

