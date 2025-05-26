PM Modi inaugurates locomotive manufacturing plant of Indian Railways in Gujarat’s Dahod PM Modi also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways.

Vadodara:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the locomotive manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Gujarat's Dahod. He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways.

Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, highlighted the swift progress made at the facility.

"You can see right now behind me is the first locomotive that has been manufactured at this workshop. The foundation stone of Dahod locomotive manufacturing workshop was laid just a couple of years back in 2022 to be precise, and within 3 years, as we can see this production centre is completely ready to be inaugurated shortly," CPRO said.

According to Abhishek, the workshop has been designed with a production capacity of 120 locomotives per year, with potential scalability to 150 units annually depending on future demand.

"As far as the capacity of this workshop is concerned, we plan to produce around 120 locomotives per year, but if there is a need, we can also increase this production capacity to almost 150...the PM will be coming here on Monday and he will dedicate this locomotive workshop that has been completed in a record time. He will dedicate it to our nation, and we are really keenly looking forward to this important event," he added further.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27, where he will unveil a series of development projects in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways and various state government departments valued at over Rs 24,000 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, constructed by the Railway Ministry at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore. PM Modi will also dedicate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, to the nation, an official release said.

Alongside this, he will inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 2,287 crore, including the doubling of the Anand-Godhra, Mehsana-Palanpur, and Rajkot-Hadmatiya railway lines, the 107 km electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad railway line, and the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan railway line, bringing the total value of railway-related works to Rs 23,692 crore.

The railway production unit in Dahod will provide employment to 10,000 people and boost the local economy. The locomotive engine manufactured here will have the capacity to haul 4,600 tonnes of cargo, with a target to produce approximately 1,200 engines over the next 10 years.