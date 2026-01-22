Massive fire breaks out at Flipkart godown near Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad A massive blaze suddenly ignited at the Flipkart warehouse situated directly next to Chandkheda's iconic Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad's busy suburb. Witnesses heard loud explosions as the fire rapidly escalated, fed by stacks of flammable packaging.

Ahmedabad :

A ferocious blaze erupted at a Flipkart warehouse adjacent to the Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad's Chandkheda area on Thursday (January 22), sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters battled the inferno for hours, raising concerns over stored goods and potential hazardous materials. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire outbreak and rapid spread

The fire broke out suddenly at the Flipkart warehouse located right beside the prominent Swaminarayan Temple in Chandkheda, a bustling suburb of Ahmedabad. Eyewitnesses reported hearing explosions as flames quickly intensified, likely fuelled by combustible packaging, electronics and other e-commerce inventory stacked high inside. Thick black smoke visible from afar prompted immediate panic among nearby residents and devotees at the temple.

Firefighting response

Multiple fire tenders from Ahmedabad Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, deploying high-pressure hoses and ladders to combat the blaze from multiple angles. Operations continued late into the night, with foam and water jets targeting hotspots to prevent spread to the adjacent temple and surrounding buildings. Preliminary assessments suggest the fire was contained to the warehouse, though the cause, possibly an electrical short circuit or arson, remains under investigation.

The warehouse, a key logistics hub for Flipkart in the region, likely suffered extensive damage, with losses running into crores. Local traffic on Chandkheda roads faced diversions, and temple authorities urged caution. Police have secured the perimeter, and forensic teams are probing the origin.