How much has Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project been completed? Here is the update

The Indian Railways has already announced that the first phase of the bullet train project between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will be operationalised by 2026.

The construction of the bridge over the Vatrak River in the Kheda district of Gujarat for the Bullet Train project has been completed. In June the construction of a bridge over the Dhadhar river was reported to be completed, taking the dream of running the country's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad closer to fruition. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the 120-meter bridge consists of three full-span girders of 40 meters each and several circular piers of height between 16 to 20 meters and a diameter of 4 metres and 5 metres.

Replying to a question in Parliament, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said construction work on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed bullet train project was going under full swing and viaduct pillar work on a 320 km stretch has been completed. Besides work on stations and construction of bridges on eight rivers on the 508 km between the two western cities are on advance stage, said Vaishnaw while replying to a supplementary question in the Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, reports suggested that the construction of the bridge over the Vatrak River in the Kheda district of Gujarat. 

Main features of the bridge:

  • Length: 280 meters
  • Consists of 7 full span girders (40 meters each)
  • Height of piers – 09 meter to 16 meter
  • It has 08 circular piers of 3.5 meters and 4 meters diameter.
  • This bridge is between Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train Station. The construction of a bridge on Mohar River between these two stations has also been completed.
  • This is the 10th river bridge to be constructed out of the 24 river bridges planned for the Bullet Train project.
  • This river originates in the Dungarpur hills of Rajasthan and enters Gujarat near Moyadi village of Meghraj taluka.
