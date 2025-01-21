Gujarat: Surat businessman creates striking Trump replica in lab-grown diamond

Follow us on Image Source : X Trump's replica in lab-grown diamond

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. While he asserted the 'golden age of America begins right now' in his inaugural speech, a businessman in India carved Trump in a 4.5-carat laboratory-grown diamond. Gujrat's Surat based industrialist Smit Patel crafted this replica to present it as a gift to the US President. Surat is renowned worldwide for its diamond cutting and polishing industry and the lab-grown diamonds are gaining popularity in the city.

Prepared in 60 days

Reportedly, this lab-grown diamond replica was crafted in 60 days and five skilled jewelers worked on it. It is graded D colour, which is known for its high purity and brilliant shine. Notably, this same firm had earlier created a 7.5 carat eco-friendly laboratory-grown diamond that was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former US President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden. in 2023.

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, with promises to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, secure retribution against his political enemies and transform the role of America on the world stage.

Republican leader Donald Trump was sworn in as US President on Monday, January 20, as the 47th president, becoming the second to serve nonconsecutive terms and the first convicted felon to hold the office. The inauguration ceremony was held inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST). Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors in a last-minute change due to intense cold.

After surviving two assassination bids during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old was elected by the American voters for his second term. He defeated Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris who dreamt of becoming the first woman President in the White House.

Trump, the oldest person in US history to be elected president, has gone from being a businessman, real estate tycoon and reality TV star to becoming the first former US President to be declared a convicted felon. In his inaugural speech he vowed to keep America first. "The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer," he said in his inaugural address.