Gujarat: Amit Shah flies kites to celebrate Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah marked the occasion of Makar Sankranti by celebrating with the residents of Shantiniketan Society in Ahmedabad's Memnagar area. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also joined the celebrations, making it a grand event for the local community.

The Shantiniketan Society was beautifully decorated with vibrant kites and intricate rangolis, creating a festive atmosphere. The women and children of the society gave a warm welcome to the Union Home Minister, and the event was filled with traditional drumbeats and cultural dances, which added to the charm of the celebration.

A highlight of the day was when Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonalben Shah, took part in kite flying from a rooftop. The Union Minister and Chief Minister Patel extended their best wishes to everyone, sharing joy and enthusiasm for the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The celebration saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, local party leaders, councillors, and AMC officials. After the event in Memnagar, Minister Shah was scheduled to attend two more Patang Mahotsavs (kite flying festivals) in the New Ranip and Sabarmati areas of the city later in the day.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated annually on January 14, marks the first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn) zodiac sign, signaling the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. The festival is a significant occasion for Hindus across India, and devotees offer prayers to Lord Surya (the Sun God) on this day. It is known by various names in different regions, such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Maghi in Punjab.

In Gujarat, the festival is referred to as Uttarayan, and it is most famously celebrated with kite flying. As part of the International Kite Flying Festival, people gather on rooftops across the state, engaging in friendly competition while enjoying the clear skies. During the event, the popular phrase “Kai Po Che” is often heard as one team triumphs over the other.

In addition to kite flying, people indulge in traditional delicacies like Chikki (made from sesame seeds and peanuts) and Undhiyu (a dish made of winter vegetables). Makar Sankranti is also a time for sharing food like khichdi, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos, all of which symbolize the festive spirit and the strengthening of friendships. The festival carries a deeper message – the winter season has come to an end, bringing with it warmer days and new beginnings.