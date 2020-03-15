No blankets would be provided on trains in view of coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : @PIYUSHGOYAL Sanitisation work in Indian Railways amid coronavirus scare

Amid coronavirus threat situation in the country, as a precautionary measure, Central and Western Railway has ordered the withdrawal of blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Passengers in the AC coaches in Indian trains are provided with bed-sheets, towels and pillow covers, blankets, however, quilts are not washed for every journey.

"As per the extant instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed (after) every trip. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets and curtains will be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders.

"Passengers will be advised to bring their own blankets in their own interest. Some additional bedsheets will be kept for any exigencies," Western Railway spokesperson Gajanan Mahatpurkar told PTI.

Railways is taking unprecedented precautions to prevent the spread of Novel #Coronavirus infection.



The railway stations and trains are being sanitised to ensure utmost hygiene, making travel safe for passengers. pic.twitter.com/GGTqFjOcS8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, trains with long journeys are also being sanitised in view of the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the world as more and more people are being infected by the deadly disease.