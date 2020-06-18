Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
Pune containment, micro-containment zones rise to 73. Check Full List

After a lockdown of near about 3 months, shops and businesses resumed in Pune after Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) go ahead. PMC has also created micro-containment zones that have excluded the unaffected areas which were earlier included in the containment zones. The number of micro containment zones in the city is now 73 compared to 66 earlier.

Updated on: June 18, 2020 7:44 IST
After a lockdown of near about 3 months, shops and businesses resumed in Pune after Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) go ahead. PMC has also created micro-containment zones that have excluded the unaffected areas which were earlier included in the containment zones. The number of micro containment zones in the city is now 73 compared to 66 earlier.

This breakdown of containment zones into smaller areas will mean several wholesale markets in areas like Bhavani Peth, Nana peth, Raviwar Peth etc will be opening. 

Full List of Containment, Micro Containment Zones in Pune

