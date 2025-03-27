Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya confirm Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's relationship? Here's the truth Fact Check: A video is going viral in which cricketer Hardik Pandya is talking about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce and confirming that Chahal is dating RJ Mahvash. Let's find out the truth of viral video.

India TV Fact Check: A video purportedly showing cricketer Hardik Pandya commenting on the divorce of fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, and confirming that Chahal is dating RJ Mahvash has been circulating on social media. However, when we fact-checked this, it was found that the audio in the viral video has been manipulated.

What is going viral?

A video of Hardik Pandya from a podcast is going viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, Pandya can be heard saying, "I did get a call from someone the other day asking about Yuzi. People see him as a fun, lighthearted guy. But what he went through after his divorce was really tough. It's never easy when a relationship ends. And for someone like him, carrying that pain inside must have been even harder. I saw him struggle, so for me it was very important, where I was at my stage, where I really wanted to go to a person, someone who could understand, who had been through something similar. But now, it's good to see him smiling again. Maha had brought positivity into his life. He deserves happiness. Be very content and happy. And if Maha is the reason for him, then I'm happy for my brother. It's just that I always see the half glass then the half glass empty."

Sharing the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Hardik_s thought on Yuzi_s Divorce."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)This is going viral

India TV did the investigation

As the video was going viral, we decided to investigate the claim. To verify the authenticity of the claim, we searched on Google using relevant keywords, but found no credible media reports confirming that Pandya had commented on Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce or talked about Chahal's relationship with Mahvash.

Further, we analyzed the video and observed that Pandya was wearing a Gujarat Titans jersey. A Google search using relevant keywords led us to the full version of the viral clip on the official YouTube channel of the Gujarat Titans. The video, titled Gujarat Titans | GK Meets GT Podcast | Episode 2 (Part 1), was uploaded on April 20, 2023.

We watched the entire podcast, but he never mentioned Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce. In conclusion, the viral video is altered and falsely claims that Hardik Pandya discussed their separation. In the podcast, he was discussing his journey of joining the Gujarat Titans. Pandya was signed by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 IPL season and was the team's captain.

What came out in the fact check?

A fact-check investigation confirmed that the audio in the viral video has been manipulated. The original video is from a Gujarat Titans podcast uploaded on 20 April 2023, where Hardik Pandya was discussing his journey of joining the Gujarat Titans. People are advised to be cautious of any such claim.

