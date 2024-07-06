Fact Check: Did David Warner remove Coca-Cola bottle in support of Palestine? Know truth of viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check

India TV Fact Check: Today's fake news case involves a viral video on social media claiming that Australian cricketer David Warner boycotted Coca-Cola in support of Palestine. Let's fact-check this claim.

What is the claim?

A video of Australian cricket star David Warner is going viral on social media. In the video, Warner is seen removing Coca-Cola bottles from a table. A user named Zaheer Khan shared this video on Facebook, stating, "Australian cricketer David Warner removed the Israeli cold drink Coca-Cola from the table during a press conference in protest against Israeli products." Another user, Shamshad Shah, made a similar claim.

India TV investigation

David Warner’s video is going viral on social media. Therefore, we decided to investigate it. First, we used Google Reverse Image Search. We found several videos of David Warner removing Coca-Cola bottles. However, the significant point was that these videos were from quite some time ago. Hence, we were convinced that Warner did not take this step regarding the Israel-Palestine issue.

What is the truth?

Further investigation revealed the complete truth behind the incident. David Warner removed Coca-Cola bottles from the table during the T20 World Cup in 2021. Before him, footballer Ronaldo had done the same. We also found an India TV news article related to this matter posted on October 29, 2021, through a Google open search.

What did the Fact Check reveal?

India TV’s investigation revealed that David Warner did not remove the Coca-Cola bottles in support of Palestine. This incident is about 3 years old and is being shared with a false claim. People are advised to be cautious of such misleading news.

