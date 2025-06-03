Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah visit Kheer Bhawani Temple: Why this Hindu shrine holds importance in Kashmir? The Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla is a revered spiritual and cultural landmark, symbolising faith, resilience, and unity for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Srinagar:

The sacred Kheer Bhawani Temple, located in Tulmulla village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has become the focal point of national attention as thousands of devotees throng its premises for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, which commenced on June 3, 2025, coinciding with Jyestha Ashtami, a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar.

The temple, dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, holds profound spiritual and cultural importance, especially for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community. Despite heightened security concerns following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the festival has seen an enthusiastic turnout, underlining the resilience and unwavering faith of the devotees.

Symbol of faith and resilience amid security threats

Even in the face of potential threats, including the recent Pahalgam attack, the massive turnout at the Kheer Bhawani Mela reflects the community’s defiant spirit and renewed confidence in safety and religious freedom. Pilgrims have made it clear: fear will not overshadow faith.

To reassure attendees, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed that strong security measures are in place for both the Kheer Bhawani Mela and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. “The fear is fading,” said Abdullah. “This turnout is a strong reply to those who seek to divide us.”

Which top leaders visited?

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited on June 3, offered prayers, and expressed hopes for peace and prosperity across the region.

Former J-K Chief Minister and JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, saying:“We took the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani. We are living in harmony, we will be living in harmony. We sent a message of happiness.”

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple on June 3, adding political and symbolic significance to the celebrations. She emphasized peace and dialogue, stating, “Guns are not the solution; the political process must include the respectful return and settlement of our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters.”

Dr. Karan Singh, veteran Congress leader and former Sadr-e-Riyasat of J&K, arrived on June 2, praised the administration’s preparations, and encouraged wider participation in the Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited on May 20, called the festival a “reclamation of cultural confidence” and highlighted its symbolic importance to Kashmiri Pandits.

A temple with deep historical roots

While the current structure of the Kheer Bhawani temple was built in 1912 during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh, the site’s sanctity dates back centuries. The temple is located beside a mystical spring, whose water is believed to change color—often interpreted by devotees as a divine sign.

The temple derives its name from the traditional offering of kheer (a sweet dish made of milk and rice), which is considered sacred to Goddess Ragnya Devi.

More than a shrine: A cultural lifeline for Kashmiri Pandits

For the Kashmiri Pandit community, the temple is not just a place of worship—it is a cultural and emotional anchor. Displaced during the 1990s insurgency, many Pandits return each year for the mela, reconnecting with their ancestral roots and reaffirming their identity and belonging in the Valley.

Spirit of communal harmony shines through

The 2025 Kheer Bhawani Mela is more than a religious gathering; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of unity in Kashmir. In a region often marred by conflict, the celebrations stand as a beacon of hope, showcasing the collective resilience of its people and the power of faith to transcend fear.

As the sacred flames rise and chants echo through Tulmulla, the message is clear: Kashmir’s spiritual heart continues to beat strong.