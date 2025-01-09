A shocker for Pakistan? Here’s how India-Afghan Taliban reshape ties with first high-level talks | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/MEA Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The geopolitical equations in South Asia seem to be realigning in a way that India appears to benefit more than archrivals Pakistan. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent meeting with Afghan Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai has long-term ramifications. It was the first high-level meeting between both countries and a significant one, particularly when it comes in the wake of strained Pakistan-Afghanistan ties following Islamabad's airstrikes on Afghanistan.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have taken a huge toll after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghanistan, killing civilians. It even drew reactions from New Delhi, which condemned the attacks in unequivocal terms, saying Pakistan has an old habit of blaming neighbours for its own failures.

Background of Pakistan-Taliban relations

To delve into the backgorund, after the democratic government was toppled by the Taliban in 2021, Pakistan projected it as the big diplomatic win it had been seeking for years. The reason, if not the only one, is the Taliban's proximity to Pakistan, while India shared close relations with Ashraf Ghani-led government in Kabul.

Initially, things went southward for India, as Pakistan was busy manoeuvring the Taliban dispensation in its favour. However, the relations between Kabul and Islamabad soared given Pakistan's notion of Afghanistan being its satellite state.

Taliban shifts position

Taliban in recent times has shifted its position from being a conformist to Pakistan's diplomatic aspirations to assuming a more independent sort of diplomacy, giving itself the room to reset ties with India, which is a major regional player in the region.

The Taliban needs to garner political legitimacy from Afghans and thus it can't afford to remain under Pakistan's diplomatic shadow. In order to get a wider support base at home, the Afghan Taliban needs to project its image as an administration which does not shy from pursuing strategic autonomy. Turning to India will serve that purpose.

On the other hand, for India, witnessing relations going South with Bangladesh, Kabul's interest in resetting ties with New Delhi offers a satisfactory prospective.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to promote the usage of Chahbahar, while India has assured its continued support to Afghanistan, including humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people. India has also assured to provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, the MEA said in a statement.

