Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB 'The White Tiger' trailer featuring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and others will leave you wanting for more

Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee announced the release of the trailer alongside a caption reading, "#TheWhiteTiger Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize-Winning novel by Aravind Adiga.

WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January 22, 2021 #TheWhiteTigerNetflix." Have a look:

'The White Tiger', written by Aravind Adiga, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As it moves ahead, the lives of the characters' change with a shocking twist of events. It also explores the themes of poverty, corruption and class in India.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on a still from the film and wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man -- Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I've seen in a long time. Balram's rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival."

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021.

Watch The White Tiger Trailer here:

-With ANI inputs

