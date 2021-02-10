The Married Woman: From Ridhi Dogra to Monica Dogra, cast of web series revealed in a novel manner

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALTBALAJI The Married Woman: From Ridhi Dogra to Monica Dogra, the cast of web series revealed in a novel manner

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series The Married Woman has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its inception. On Wednesday, the makers revealed the cast and characters of the series in a unique manner on social media. The characters were introduced to netizens with their characteristics marked on their faces. The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur's bestseller novel by the same name and features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhas Ahuja.

Unveiling the posters, the makers shared posters featuring Ridhi, Monica, Imaad, and Suhas as their characters Astha, Peeplika, Aijaz, and Hemant respectively.

The makers also released the teaser of the show on Tuesday. They captioned it, "She was everything society wanted her to be, a good daughter, a good wife, a good mother; she was fragments of lost pieces of herself. But then, love happened! This is Astha's journey as her heart finally chances upon a connection that satisfies the craving of her soul. #TheMarriedWoman trailer streaming 13th Feb on #ALTBalaji; Episodes out on 8th March."

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared the poster of The Married Woman and wrote, "What is love? A question we ask ourselves, until we meet the RIGHT ONE. Astha finally felt love when she crossed paths with a kindred spirit, a soul that connected with hers. Astha found herself, when she found Peeplika. #TheMarriedWoman Teaser streaming tomorrow on @ALTBalaji and @zee5premium Episodes out on 8th March (sic)."

The series, which will be released on ALTBalaji and Zee5, and will stream from March 8.

The streaming platforms had earlier launched a video featuring author Manju Kapur. In the video, she narrated her journey as a writer and throws light on the issues faced by a married woman in the 1990s, and how it is still relevant in 2021.

- with IANS inputs