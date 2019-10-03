Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernadez's Drive to premiere on November 1 on Netflix

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernadez-starrer Drive will debut on Netflix on November 1. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film, shared the news of the film's premiere and also posted the movie's first song Makhna on Twitter. "Coming to your #Netflix screens on 1st Nov & to kickstart this #Drive, here's the perfect song - #Makhna! @apoorvamehta18 @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @Tarunmansukhani @DharmaMovies @NetflixIndia @ZeeMusicCompany @tanishkbagchi @yasserdesai @aseeskaur" Johar posted on Thursday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. Johar had recently announced that Drive will be exclusively releasing on Netflix's platform. The news came days after he struck a multi-year film deal with the streamer.

"At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first ever film with Dharma Productions and bring 'Drive' to Netflix.

"It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse pounding action and drama. We can't wait for our members globally to enjoy it," Srishti Behl Arya, Director, International Original Film, India, Netflix, said, in a statement.

Makhna Song- Drive

