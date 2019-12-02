Ragini MMS Returns Season 2: Sunny Leone shares new poster of web series

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share the new poster of her upcoming web series Ragini MMS Returns

Sunny Leone is back with the second season of Ragini MMS Returns to add some 'chamak', 'dhamak' and 'namak' to the season. While the season features real-life couple Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal in the lead roles, Sunny will also be making a special appearance in this the web. Sunny will also be seen in a special song from the season, 'Hello Ji' where the Baby Doll girl is back to give you a party anthem, you can groove to. The latest poster shared by features Sunny Leone and the lead actors from the web series.

Sharing the poster Sunny Leone wrote, " #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2 mein milega double the mazaa and double the sazaa! Iss time with the youth superstars @divyaagarwal_official & @varunsood12.Aur main aa rahi hai to add all the chamak, dhamak and namak. Are you ready to experience the horr-gasms! Trailer streaming on 12th December.. Get ready to scream on 18th December!"

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff who along with her gang of girls goes on a planned trip. What follows is a series of incidents that topple their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thriller and will have secrets unraveling. Steaming up the franchise, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to bring back the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series with youth sensations and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in Ragini MMS Returns… Season 2! The season will start streaming from December 18 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The makers will also be dropping the trailer for the season on December 12.

