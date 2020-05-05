Shah Rukh Khan's new web series Betaal is a zombie drama. Watch teaser

Shah Rukh Khan's new web series Betaal to stream from May 24

After Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar and Sobhita Dhulipala, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to present his next web series. Titled Betaal, the web show has been produced by SRK's production house Red Chillies and is set for a May 24 release. Betaal, a horror-thriller has been written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed Ghoul. Both Ghoul and Betaal are Netflix's films.

The official synopsis of the web series reads, "The official synopsis of the series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.” Betaal stars Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumar and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar.

Betaal has been co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. The teaser of the series was dropped by Netlfix on its Instagram account. Without revealing much, Netlfix shared the first look with the caption: "They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. Betaal coming soon!".

"The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work," a source told IANS.

The project is a collaboration of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, famously known for its Hollywood horror movies such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.

