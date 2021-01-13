Image Source : PR FETCHED Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy to feature in thriller 'Candy'

This year has been extraordinary in terms of content that has been dished out from the web world and some of the biggest shows of 2020 were from Voot Select’s stable. Staying true to its proposition of – Made for stories, the platform showcased content across genres and rolled out exceptional originals that received much appreciation from the audience. While the excitement and anticipation is already building around Voot Select’s 2021 line up, it is set to take its content proposition up a notch with its new original Candy.

The newest addition to their list of engrossing thrillers, Candy, a plot thickened with stories of drugs, politics, ambition, and murder, is sweet as sin. But is behind these sinister doings- a man or a beast, no one can tell. Set in a boarding school, in a misty hill town, this Candy is going to be full of action, thrill, and a complete jawbreaker. Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in the lead roles, Candy will definitely take the audiences on an adrenaline-charged quest to unwrap the secrets.

Speaking about it, Ronit Roy says, “I’ve been lucky to have had the chance to work with so many talented directors which have helped my learning curve tremendously. With the advent of the digital entertainment era, there is so much good work for everyone and so many people are doing such good work it’s heartening and inspiring. I feel immense opportunities exist and will grow further. I'm proud to have been a part of some fantastic OTT shows and now I am extremely excited and waiting to start work on Candy.

Kudos to the entire team of Voot Select for coming up with such a strong concept. My role is complex and challenging, which just makes it all the more interesting. I have a feeling this is going to be a very exciting ride and can’t wait to share this piece with you”

Richa Chadha stated, “What drew me towards the script was the various dimensions to my role in the show. This thriller/psychological horror space is new for me. Playing characters with depth is something that has always interested me and this was the perfect opportunity. Of course, working with someone like Ronit is very exciting, as this will be the first time that I will be sharing screen space with him as well as other brilliant actors like Nakul Sahdev, Manurishi Chadha. I am also excited to collaborate with director Ashish Shukla, as he was one of the first people I met from the industry, from the beginning of my career”

Along with Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha, the show will also feature Manu Rishi Chadha and Nakul Sehdev in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Ashish R. Shukla and produced by Optimystix Entertainment.