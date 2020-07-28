Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YASRARIZVI Pak web series 'Churails' to release on Indian OTT platform in August

A Pakistani web series that aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies vanquishing women and their rights is all set to release on August 11. Titled "Churails", the series is directed by Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi.

"A story about strong women embarking on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood, I believe 'Churails' is a timely show with pertinent themes that will resonate with audiences globally," said Abbasi.

The web series features Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi in pivotal roles.

Abbasi made waves when his 2018 debut feature film "Cake" was selected as the Pakistani entry for the Best foreign Language Film award at the 91st Oscars. The comedy drama, however, could not make the final cut.

"Churails" marks Abbasi's debut on the digital platform.

The story of the show revolves around women who come together to open a covert detective agency that exposes cheating husbands amongst the city's elite. As their operation expands, they come to be the saviours of abused, harassed and mistreated women. The storyline also covers myriad issues such as child abuse, sexism, the domination of class and race.

The show will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5, and is an original content show under its Zindagi brand that features Pakistani shows, telefilms et cetera.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage