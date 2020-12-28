Image Source : INDIA TV List of exciting web shows to release in 2021

Everyone is super excited about the new year 2021. It will bring new hopes, new excitement, new work opportunities. This year has been quite dramatic in all terms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many went into losses but it won't be the scene in 2021. Speaking about the entertainment industry, the release of various films got postponed while others decided to go for the OTT platform. This increased the importance of the digital platform in the minds of the people. A lot of interesting web series and movies got released this year and the next year too will see a lot of shows hitting the web. Here's the list of shows that are expected to launch in the year 2021.

Broken but Beautiful Season 3

Cast: Sidharth Shukla, and Sonia Rathee

One of the most successful OTT franchises, 'Broken But Beautiful' was loved by one and all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise is still the top chart numbers amongst the fans. The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. And now, with the new Jodi – Sidharth Shukla, and Sonia Rathee– roped in for season 3, fans can't wait to know more about the story of Agastya and Rumi!

Apharan 2

Cast: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma, Sukhamni Sadana, Aditya Lal, Varun Badola

After the resounding success of Season 1, ALTBalaji’s Apharan - Sab ka Katega is renewed for the second season. Packed with a gripping narrative, unimaginable twists, thrilling storyline, and electrifying situational background score, Apharan is a 70’s style masala entertainer at its very best. The cast and crew of the show is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for the second instalment of the show. Going by the excitement on set, it certainly seems that Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh, who played the part of Rudra Srivastava and Ranjana Srivastava respectively, are the most excited. With shooting going on in full swing, the duo is performing to the best of their abilities as they look to make the second season all the more bigger and better than season 1.

Dev DD Season 2

Cast: Asheema Vardaan, Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi

Dev DD is set to make things get wilder than your imagination. This modern-day version of Devdas is full of drama, heartbreak and romantic twists in the life of lead protagonist Devika. Starring Asheema Vardaan in the lead along with, Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi, it’s time to be hooked to the screen one more time as the saga of love, lust, betrayal and everything in between mesmerize each one of us.

Puncch Beat Season 2

After the resounding success of Season 1, ALTBalaji’s PuncchBeat is renewed for the second season. Featuring Harshita Gaur, Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, and Khushi Joshi in lead roles, PuncchBeat is a teen drama series that showcases the story of four students from one of the most prestigious schools in India. Starting as strangers, one sees how the lives of this quarter get intertwined leading to them becoming best buddies. This youth-based show is packed with a whole lot of fun, Masti, drama and you guessed it, pranks. Always ready to outdo each other, we see these kids have a blast enjoying every moment of their lives.

Crashh

Cast: Zain Iman, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma

Crashh depicts the story of four siblings, who are torn apart by a fateful accident in early 2000. What happens when the four siblings meet again? Watch on to know the story of Kabir, Kajol, Jashn, and Gia!

LSD- Love Scandal and Doctors

Cast: Rahul Dev, Siddharth Menon, Punit Pathak, Ayush Shrivastav, Shruthy Menon, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva and Pulkit Makol.

LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors is India’s first medical thriller which revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental. What adds to the mystery is that the one’s charged with the incident are five interns at a hospital leaving us questions if these future doctors are the saviors or traitors of life. The show showcases power, sexual politics, nepotism & competition and the lure to be the best. Shot against the backdrop of a murder investigation, LSD sees five interns traverse through tumultuous times that test their friendship, loyalty, choices of what makes them a doctor making for a show that you’ve never seen before.

Bang Baang

Cast: Faisal Sheikh (Mr. Faisu) and Ruhii Singh

'Bang Baang - Sound of Crimes' is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will leave the viewers glued to their seats. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and loads of youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

The Married Woman

Cast: Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rahul Vohra, Suhaas Ahuja, Divya Seth Shah

The Married Woman is a love story, based on Manju Kapur’s famous book 'A Married Woman', that began during the times of unrest in the country revolves around two beautiful souls - Aastha & Peepli, who love rose beyond religious, gender, and societal conditions to find each other.

Apart from above mentioned shows, some other shows that will be launching in 2021 are Hello Ji, Bekaaboo Season 2, Hum Se Humsafar, Cartel, Blackwoods, and Mirror.