LINES: Hina Khan's first co-produced award winning film gets release date

Actress Hina Khan has turned producer for her upcoming film. This will be her first project that she's co-producing. Sharing a glimpse of it with her fans, Hina on Wednesday posted a video introducing her character Nazia. The film will release on Voot Select.

"Meet NAZIA, in a story of a naive young girl, who makes her journey through the challenges created by mankind. I’m so thrilled to announce that my first co-produced award winning film under the banner @hirosfbf - LINES is releasing on @vootselect," Hina captioned the video, adding, "I can’t wait for you all to watch this pure love that we all have worked on. #LinesOnVoot."

Earlier Hina had shared the poster of the film informing that LINES is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War. The poster had Hina’s face with maps of India and Pakistan in the background, gives away the theme of the film. It was launched at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Hina had written, "Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!"

Hina Khan has had a successful run in showbiz. Over the past years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars on Indian television. She has appeared in multiple music videos and won a number of accolades and awards.