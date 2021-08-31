Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEAMITSADH Amit Sadh's 'Ek Jhalak' set to stream on Amazon miniTV from September 1

Boy meets girl, girl meets boy – love happens, or at least that is what we have been seeing in the movies. But what happens when a man starts developing feelings for someone he has never really met? The short film Ek Jhalak, is all set to appear on Amazon miniTV this September. This light-hearted modern romance has been written & directed by Deepmala and produced by The Visual House (TVH). The film casts Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Sushma Seth, Ashish Ghosh and Zeeshan Ayyub as the narrator.



This 19-minute short film is set in an Indian suburb, where a single father in his mid-thirties, becomes fond of his new neighbour. Though he has never met her, he has managed to discover different facets of her personality – a doting mother, a devoted daughter and a modern working woman – and he finds himself attracted to her. His desire to meet her takes him to her doorstep one day, only to have his own idea of love reshaped. So, who is this enigmatic neighbour and what happens when they meet? Watch Ek Jhalak to find out!



With an intriguing, budding romance at its core, Ek Jhalak has already received a number of national and international awards and nominations, including a Special Mention at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, Audience Choice Award at the Tagore International Film Festival, and Critics Choice Award at the Tagore International Film Festival.



Speaking about the launch, Amit Sadh said, “Ek Jhalak is an interesting approach to romance, with a surprise twist, and I cannot wait to see how viewers receive it.”



“I am really looking forward to the launch of Ek Jhalak on Amazon miniTV. The service is an interesting way to connect with viewers across every part of India and present well-crafted short stories that capture viewer imagination and have them coming back for more”, said Deepmala, Writer & Director of Ek Jhalak, who is also the CEO & Founder of TVH.



“Ek Jhalak makes an excellent addition to the miniTV content library, that already features a host of exclusive titles across popular genres. This is part of our ongoing endeavour to amplify viewer experience with a roster of handpicked homegrown stories. I am confident that this short film will resonate well with our hundreds and millions of customers on the Amazon shopping app”, shared Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon.