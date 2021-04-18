Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMASANASHEIKH Ajeeb Daastaans to Big Shot, OTT Platforms get experimental in third week of April

Breaking monotony is the need of the hour as we once again battle the second wave of this pandemic. While we are better prepared this time around of what to expect, OTT platforms are back to the rescue once again with marvelous titles releasing across genres. The return of the IPL is surely entertaining but for the offbeat cinema lovers comes cheer with the lineup of new releases this week across Netflix India, Voot Select, SonyLIVDisney+Hotstar and Zee5.

Check them out below

1. Ajeeb Daastaans – 16th April – Netflix India

Karan Johar produced AjeebDaastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

2. Couples Therapy Season 2 – 19th April – Voot Select

COUPLES THERAPY follows 8 months of therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik as she deftly guides couples through honest confrontation with each other, revealing real-life struggles and extraordinary breakthroughs. The second season sheds an intimate light on at-home confinement after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, forcing every couple – and Dr. Guralnik herself – to examine profound changes within their daily lives.

3. Woke – 16th April –SonyLIV

Keef, a cartoonist on the cusp of mainstream success finds himself perpetually “awakened” after an unexpected encounter with the police. Hilarious and unique, Woke offers playful yet profound social commentary. Directed by Maurice “Mo” Marable, the show features Lamorne Norris, Cedric the Entertainer, JB Smoove, and Nicole Byer.

4. Big Shot – 16th April – Disney+Hotstar

The series follows a temperamental basketball coach who is fired from his current job and ends up in an elite girl's private high school.

5. Raat Baaki Hai – 16th April – Zee5

Starring AnnupSonii, Rahul Dev, Paoli Dam, Dipannita Sharma, and Saurabh Sachdeva in prominent roles, the film revolves around the story of a writer who is accused of killing his fiancée