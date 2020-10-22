Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD.ALARAB Aashram Chapter 2 teaser: Bobby Deol is back as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala

The teaser of Aashram season two is out on Thursday, and lead actor Bobby Deol says in the new season his character, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, bends every rule. Titled "Aashram: Chapter 2 The Dark Side", the second season starts on November 11. "I can't thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of," said Bobby.

Talking about the project, Prakash Jha had previously said, “We've all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences.”

The Prakash Jha show is written by Habib Faisal. The cast, along with Bobby, features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others. It streams on MX Player.

