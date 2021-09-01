Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAIRA_NISHA_CHIRANIA_PREERAN Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to exit in October

The fans of Stra Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are stressed as the rumours of its leading pair, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, leaving the show has been stirring a storm on the internet. It is said that in the near future, the most loved Jodi of Indian Television will not be seen in the show. Now, the rumours have it that Shivangi and Mohsin will exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in October. Going by the reports in Spotboye, the duo will quit by October first week and new actors will join.

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have already made many changes to the characters and the storyline of the show during the years it has been running on TV. Now, they are set to continue with new actors and storylines. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started with actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead. However, after eight years in the show, Hina decided to move ahead and eventually, Karan also quit.

After them, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan held the reins of the show and maintained the show's winning streak at the TRP charts. They easily became the most admired couple on the small screen as Naira and Kartik. They joined the show in 2016 and now after five and a half years, they have decided to quit.

Reportedly, Mohsin Khan has decided to quit the show because of another generation leap and he doesn't want to play an older character. The reason for Shivangi is said to be the same. Fans flooded the internet expressing their disappointment about the same after the rumours spread. #NoShivinNoYRKKH trends started ruling.

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired its first episode on January 12, 2009.