DYK Karan Mehra used to work at pizza joint before starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALVERMA111 Karan Mehra used to work in pizza joint before YRKHH

Actor Karan Mehra, who has worked in Hindi television and Punjabi industry, rose to fame with his role of Naitik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Akshara aka actress Hina Khan was much loved. But do you know, before entering the world of glamour and glitz, Karan Mehra used to work at a pizza joint? Last year, the actor had shared a throwback memory from those days and revealed that he interned at Dominoes after completing his 12th and before joining college. He shared his experience and also shared a picture of french fries that he made earlier that day.

Karan Mehra wrote, "From just a Summer-trainee at @dominos_india right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas.... Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal. Still learning... French Fries and Pizza’s in the house."

Karan Mehra has been in the headlines lately for his ugly spat with wife Nisha Rawal. The actress accused Mehra of domestic violence and having an extra-marital affair. Mumbai police even arrested Karan after Nisha filed a complaint against him for hitting her. The actor was released on bail later. During a press conference, Nisha accused Karan of having an affair and beating her.

Nisha said in Hindi: "He has beaten me up. He is an actor, he is very smart, he understands cameras. He has sometimes made my face black and blue and punched me hard. Wherever CCTV cameras are installed in our house, he doesn't do anything but in our bedroom there is no CCTV camera. He used to behave badly with me over there."

Nisha also alleged that her husband was having an affair, when she was quizzed about why she has been tolerating his alleged misbehaviour for so long. "Because I love him. Because I still love him. I am a stupid. It came as a slap on my face because he was having an affair. I was not ready to split up with him or anything," she said. "I don't want a father like Karan for my child who is unethical. If you have anything with anyone else, please speak out. Let's sort it out, let's get separated it's okay. You don't have to make it dirty," she further added.

Amid their fight, Nisha Rawal celebrated son Kavish's birthday on June 15. Nisha's close friend and fashion designer Rohit Verma shared pictures from the celebrations, in which Karan Mehra wasn't present. The pictures showed Kavish cutting a three-tier birthday as his mother as well as many of her friends clapped for him.

Karan however shared a birthday wish for his son with pictures of the cake and a gift. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kug."