Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: For Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding outfits, local artisans were hired

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai, one of the longest-running shows on Star Plus, has managed to keep the viewers hooked yet again. The fans witnessed Abhimanyu and Akshara's grand wedding in the show that has been running for 13 years. The leading actors Harshad Chopra aka Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathoda aka Akshara Goenka looked heavenly as they tied the knot in the show.

After being through a lot of drama, difficulties, sacrifices, and heartbreaks, Abhira has finally united. The picturisation of their wedding scene was something out of a fairytale. The bride and the groom looked breathtaking in their outfits. Sources close to the show have revealed that some local artisans were roped in to make the wedding attires of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Their ethnic wedding looks were custom-made.

For the wedding, Pranali was seen wearing a red-colour based heavy embroidered and stunning lehenga, and her dupatta was extremely long with the initials #AbhiRa customized. It is the first longest Indian veil on a television platform. On the other hand, Harshad Chopra looked splendid in an ivory sherwani with golden intricate embroidery. The pair was looking as dreamy and alluring as ever.

The buzz around Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding refuses to die. Rumours also have it that producer Rajan Shahi spent a whopping Rs 1.5 crore on the wedding sequence. It is also said that the wedding was inspired by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

On the other hand, fans also lauded the show for breaking stereotypes. During the sindoor applying scene, after Abhimanyu applied sindoor on Akshara's forehead, he asked her to do the same. He said that he would like to take care of Akshara as she is expected to take care of him. This grabbed many eyeballs and appreciation.