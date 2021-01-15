Tv actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter Bigg Boss 14: Reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Tv actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter Bigg Boss 14

Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, is all set to enter the 14th season of the controversial reality show. Devoleena had to voluntarily leave the house last season owing to health reasons, and Vikas Gupta had entered the show as her proxy. Gupta, incidentally, has been a challenger in season 14 hosted by Salman Khan. Devoleena's entry has lead to speculations whether she is about being enter as a proxy to one of the current season's housemates.

While many feel she will enter as a proxy to Vikas, who had to leave the house due to health reasons this season, unconfirmed rumours have said that Devoleena might replace Eijaz Khan.

Vikas Gupta, also known as the Mastermind on Bigg Boss 14, entered the show as a challenger and has faced many challenges while in the house. On Thursday's episode, he took an exit from the show on medical grounds. It is said that he has been facing many medical problems during his journey in the house.

The channel earlier released a video in which Vikas was seen crying and complaining about his toothache to fellow contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.

This was the second time that Vikas has come out of the house. Earlier, he was ousted after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan. Vikas, who entered the ongoing season as a challenger, pushed Arshi into the swimming pool, following which he was told to leave the show.

Meanwhile, the ongoing season saw former contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabj, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta enter the house as challengers to housemates of the current season such as Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.

(With IANS Inputs)