Splitsvilla X3: Piyush and Samruddhi get a step closer to enter Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show

Splitsvilla X3’s ONLINE auditions are underway and the first week has already brought in a lot of spice, drama and excitement. From compliments being thrown at Sunny Leone to Rannvijay resurfacing as the perfect wingman, to Splitsvillains Kevin Almasifar and Nikita Bhamidipati choosing their dates from ten heart-throbbing choices, last weekend was high on fun and frolic laying the ground for another riveting season of the popular dating reality show.

In the inaugural week, Kevin kickstarted the auditions by stating how he’s enjoying all the attention post Roadies Revolution and getting approached by a lot of people. He also confessed that Arushi and him did share a bond on the journey and are still great friends, but have moved on with their lives now. On being asked about his choice in women, Kevin was quick to compliment Sunny on her hair stating that he would want a girl like her.

The second day started off with a surprise as Nikita Bhamidipati joined the ONLINE auditions instead of Kritika Yadav, who couldn’t make it due to a technical glitch. A self-confessed fan of dating shows, the former Ace of Space contestant stated how she got decked up in a blink to make it for the ONLINE auditions at the last minute.

First up in the audition process was the round, ‘Vibe at first Sight’ where the Spilitsvillians chose 6 contestants who they can vibe with, basis their 30 seconder intro videos. The shortlisted ones moved to Stage Two ‘Know More or No More’, where two contestants came on screen at once and tried to make an impression to convince the Spiltsvillians.

Then, the selected 3-4 contestants reached Stage Three ‘Yay or Nay’, where they were called to discuss upon issues related to modern day relationships. Finally, 2 contestants reached the Final Stage of ‘OTP (One Time Proposal)’, where they virtually asked the Splitsvillians out in the most creative ways possible!

The first week of auditions have ended with Kevin and Nikita finding a date in Samrudhhi and Piyush respectively but the madness isn’t over yet. Stay glued to your screens for the second round of ONLINE auditions on 19th and 20th December. The ground will then be open for public voting, basis which one girl and one boy will eventually get a chance to enter the villa in 2021.

Tune into the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page of MTV India (@mtvindia) at 2 PM and also on VOOT to know journey forward.