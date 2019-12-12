Sourabh Raaj Jain returns to youth genre

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has become a popular name in the mythological genre. The "Remix" actor says he wanted to be a part of a new-age love story and he got the opportunity through the "Patiala Babes" show.

"I have experimented with everything from negative and historical to mythology and the most recent was a dance reality show but 'Remix' is one show which is and shall always remain close to my heart," said Sourabh.

"The connectivity with youth shows is different and the audience is very vocal about their likes, dislikes, and love. I wanted to be a part of a new-age love story and with 'Patiala Babes', everything fell into place. The show has a very loyal audience and I am looking forward to now winning over their love with my character Neil. I'll be playing a chef and I am really looking forward to this fresh change," he added.

The "Mahabharat" actor was last seen with his wife in the dance-based show "Nach Baliye".

