#Sidnaaz: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's emotional encounter with fans will leave you in aww

One of the most loved couples of tinsel town Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is all set to surprise their fans with another music video. The duo was snapped at the airport leaving for Goa on Monday. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth are hugely admired by their fans. Wherever they go their fans never fail to surprise them. Once again a picture of Shehnaaz getting emotional after meeting her fan is going viral on social media. In the viral picture, it can be seen that Shehnaaz got teary-eyed after watching her fan crying.

Last month, even Sidharth encountered a fan who got really emotional. Sidharth in the video was seen lovingly consoling the girl. Sidharth very politely assured her that he was still here, and going nowhere. He asked her to stop crying in the sweetest way possible, as he said, 'Mat ro meri jaan.' (Don't cry, my dear).

There are lucky people & then come those who got chance to meet Sid & felt warmth of his amazing personality. This is such a beautiful video to start our day with. ♥️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6ZgwVwOGh3 — Team Sidharth FC ❤️ (@itsTeamSidharth) November 12, 2020

As both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are in Goa shooting for their upcoming music video which is reportedly going to release on Valentine's day, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram and shared a slow-motion video from the beach city, where she can be seen running on the beach and posing amidst the waves.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth rose to fame after Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry won people's hearts and fans loved them sharing screen space. They both even made it to the record-breaking 'SidNaaz' trend on social media. The popular duo was last seen together in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona. SidNaaz created quite a stir when the music video released. Their first music video together was Darshan Rawal's Bhula Dunga.