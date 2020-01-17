Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai bond again in Bigg Boss 13, #SidRa fans are happy

Former co-stars and friends Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai appear to have buried the hatchet. After having been in the spotlight for their heated arguments in the "Bigg Boss" house, things seemed to have taken a new turn and #SidRa fans are thrilled with their new bonding. In the upcoming episode of the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, two kids will melt hearts of Sidharth and Rashami, following which they will be seen shaking hands and hugging each other. The two get so emotional that at one point, Sidharth even offers water to her. Netizens are celebrating the moment.

"Wow! Beautiful! Never thought I would write anything good about #Shukla but yeah the bond that is growing between him and #RashamiDesai is endearing and adorable. Don't know how successful #SidRa will be but bless their hearts. #YouAreNotAloneRashami #BB13," wrote one Twitter user.

Another one was touched by Sidharth's gesture. "Sid is Giving WATER to d Same Person Who once said Marta pada rahega na toh pani side rakh k nikall lun. Thats Sidharth shukla for u ladies. true gentlemen...!!!"

One fan wrote: "When he genuinely FELT rashmi is HURT, he went to console her!Sid..... #SidharthaShukla #SidRa #BB13." Another tweeted: "Only he can be her real friend in the house if he want to other than asim. What do you think? #SidRa #SidRash #SidRaSim #YouAreNotAloneRashami #BB13."

I know Rashami love both child but i feel she loves her much 😭😭😭😍& sid knowns her very well & he closed to her family ❤ Their love for bhavya cutie pie is another level.. Seems #SidRa like baby girl😍 okay it will be little Rashami 😝🙈 🙊 pic.twitter.com/PAQwuDOySc — Binti ♡ SidRa (@arohi_bintii) January 17, 2020

When literally' everyone's family member advised them how to play, Rash's nephew n niece were making #SidRa friends. this was so cute . away from all sort of game plans. purest interaction i've seen ..

Jo koi nai kar saka inn bachhone kar diya.#YouAreNotAloneRashami pic.twitter.com/qOeemu0D23 — Zeeshan Shaikh (@Zeeshan91542558) January 17, 2020

Rash - usse aate hi tera nasm liya.. She said Sidharth uncle 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Sid - bhot cute hai wo, smart girl

Rash - yeah thank you 😍❤ #SidRa bg Music from kuch kuch hota hai 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/q0yrMrqhys — Binti ♡ SidRa (@arohi_bintii) January 17, 2020

