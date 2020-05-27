Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUNILLAHRI Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shares adorable Ram-Lakshman moment clicked with Arun Govil

TV actors Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil have been creating much buzz owing to the reruns of their popular show Ramayan amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, a throwback picture of the duo from Ramayan shooting days has caught the attention of fans. In the picture, we can see Arun Govil can be seen holding Sunil Lahri's face in his hands while he looks at the camera. "Bade bhai ka pyar care dikhate Hue Ram ji (Arun ji) Ramayan ki shooting ke dauran outside studio", said Sunil Lahri while sharing the throwback picture. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri recently shared how Sudhir Dalvi, who played Guru Vasishtha, had to face a few challenges while shooting for the show. Talking about the episode where the brothers Ram and Lakshman were seen gaining formal education at Guru Vasishth’s ashram, he revealed how they were making funny faces at Sudhir Dalvi from behind the camera which was making him laugh. He said this left director Ramanand Sagar upset who had to retake a few shots. When he asked Sudhir about why he was laughing during shots, he didn’t take the names of the real culprits (Sunil and others) but said, “I am getting a tickling feeling under my beard and wig” and saved them from getting scolded.

After its successful run on Doordarshan, Ramayan started a rerun on Star Plus from Monday, on popular demand. The show, which has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world, was first aired in 1987.

Sunil Lahri was extremely happy to hear the news and told IANS, “Ramayan has received adulation from audiences across age groups. This narrative has engaged people all over with its entertaining narrative and life lessons making it one of the best offerings on Indian television. It’s a happy moment for all of us as the show will now be telecast again.”

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan featuring Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lehri as Lakshman broke many records when it aired for the first time on television and even when Doordarshan decided to rerun the epic show after ages.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage