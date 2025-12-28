Naagin 7 premiere: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's show impress fans? Know here The first episode of Naagin 7 aired on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 8 PM on Colors TV. So far, it has received praise from viewers. Here's what social media users are saying about it.

New Delhi:

Ekta Kapoor has finally released the seventh season of her hit Naagin franchise, titled Naagin 7. The premiere episode aired on December 27, 2025, at 8 PM on Colors TV and JioHotstar. This time, television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been cast as the new Naagin.

Those who have watched the first episode of Naagin 7 have shared their thoughts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to know what the internet thinks of the supernatural fiction serial.

What viewers are saying about Naagin 7 episode 1 on social media?

Taking to X, users praised Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's performance and her dialogue delivery. One user wrote, "When it comes to acting #PriyankaChaharChoudhary completely immerses herself in her character. She has portrayed Purvi's simplicity & innocence so beautifully on screen that u can't take ur eyes off her. Her dialogue delivery perfectly complements the character. #Naagin7 (sic)."

Another user praised the storyline and how the makers linked the characters, writing, "Well Just Completed the first episode of #Naagin7 nd the way They Narrate the story like #TejasswiPrakash se Link Karna , Karan Kundra ko as Professor nd Name Replacement of #EishaSingh nd #PriyankaChaharChoudhary All things are good Over all Good start. All the best Pari (sic)."

One X post reads, "Seeing them paying homage to all the previous naagin, made me emotional. The naagin fans inside me is very very happy #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #Naagin7 (sic)." Another X post says, "I never felt bored even once throughout the episode and now i’m so seated for upcoming episode #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #NamikPaul #PriMik #Naagin7 (sic)."

Naagin 7: Cast and characters

Besides Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as female serpent also known as Naagin, the television serial Naagin 7 features Namik Paul as Aryaman Suri, Esha Singh as Bela and Purbi and others in key roles.

Also Read: Before Priyanka takes over Naagin 7, a look back at every iconic Naagin queen