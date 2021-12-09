Kumkum Bhagya actress Ruchi Savarn, husband Ankit Mohan welcome baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/ANKIT MOHAN Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan

Actors Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan have welcomed a baby boy. The actor couple announced the birth of their first child on Tuesday, December 7. Ankit took to social media to share the good news with their fans and followers. He posted a note on Instagram stories writing, "Welcome Home. Boy." Later, he shared a note thanking all for showering the newborn and the couple with lovely wishes. "A big thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in family to receive pure love from you all. Love Love Love Ruchi Savarn," he wrote adding, "Mommy Daddy baby."

For the unversed, Ruchi is popular for essaying the role of Disha in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, whereas, Ankit Mohan was last seen in the show Kaatelal and Sons. Take a look at the posts:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKIT MOHAN Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKIT MOHAN Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan welcome baby boy

Ruchi and Ankit, who tied the knot in December 2015 have been treating their by sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot on social media on regular basis. A few days back, Ankit posted a romantic picture with Ruchi writing, "Where there is love , there is LIFE."

Ankit Mohan and Ruchi Savarn are said to have fallen in love with each other on the sets of their show Ghar Aaja Pardesi. They duo took the big step and got married on December 2 in Nagpur. Later they hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. Ankit is a known face of television, thanks to his stints in shows like Naagin 3, Roadies, Namak Haraam, Basera and Shobha Somnath Ki. Ruchi Savarn, On the other hand has been a part of Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra and multiple TV shows including Sakhi, Tere Liye and Pyar Ka Bandhan.