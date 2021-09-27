Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIVYANKA/ARJUN/VISHAL Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani's FIRST post after victory: Vishal and Divyanka are also winners

Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this year. He was announced as the winner of the stunt-based relaity show by the host Rohit Shetty on Sunday. Soon after his victory, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a long note thanking God and all of his fans for their love and support. He even shared a short video clip of the winner announcement moment. Not only this but he even said that his co-contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi Dhaiya are also winners. For those unversed, Divyanka lost to Arjun with a time difference of 20 seconds and was later announced the runner-up of the show which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to Instgaram, Arjunw wrote, "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11. In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one. I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting."

He further wrote, "Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11."

In an interview with PTI, he revealed that he wanted to win the show for his son. "It feels great to have won the show. It was a long journey in Cape Town. When Rohit sir announced my name, I was extremely happy. I really wanted to win this one for Ayaan more than anything. He had told me that he wanted me to win the trophy. For a kid it's a big thing," the 38-year-old actor said.

Bijlani said when he was approached for the show's latest season, he had "doubts" and wasn't "too sure" if he wanted to take it up. "I was offered this (show) earlier as well but it never worked out because of the dates. I too wasn't that keen, I didn't know if I could do all of that. But I was told by my friends that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I must participate in the show for the experience.

"So this time when I was offered the show, I said I'll do it. I thought I'll take it one day at a time, face these challenges and do these stunts," he shared.

He was among the top six finalists besides fellow actors Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya and TV personality Varun Sood. Bijlani has appeared on popular fictional shows like "Naagin", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi", "Miley Jab Hum Tum" and "Left Right Left".

-With PTI inputs