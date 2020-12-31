Kapil Sharma dancing with daughter Anayra is the cutest thing on internet, watch viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma dancing with daughter Anayra is the cutest thing on internet

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is the cutest thing out there. The actor keeps treating fans with adorable pictures of the little munchkin. Recently, Kapil shared an endearing video with Anayra in which they can be seen dancing. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the video shows Kapil holding her little girl in his arms as she looks cute in a pink outfit. The comedian put the video on his Instagram stories with heart eye emojis.

Check out the video here-

Earlier on Christmas, Kapil Sharma had shared a couple of pictures of Anayra in the Santa Claus outfit. Flashing a vibrant smile, Anayra looked like a cutie-patootie with Christmas trees and reindeers in the background. The picture showed the little munchkin sitting in a gift box indicating that she is the best gift for parents Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. On December 10, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Anayra. This year, Kapil and Ginni celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Anayra. The actor took to his Instagram to share the inside photos of the party with his fans and also thanked the well-wishers for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday...Ginni n Kapil."

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

On a related note, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to be blessed with another baby soon. The couple hasn't officially announced that but rumours are rife that Ginni is expecting her second child. Many reports suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January. Reports also suggest that Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to help her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy.

During Karwachauth celebrations, comedian Bharti Singh came live on her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into their celebrations. During the same, she gave a glimpse of Ginni Chatrath with a baby bump. Also during Diwali pictures, Ginni can be seen hiding her baby bump behind a chair in their family photo featuring Kapil, his mother and their daughter Anayra.