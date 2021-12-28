Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SNEHA Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai fame Iqbal Khan, wife Sneha to become parents for second time; see post

'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai' fame actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha Khan are all set to become parents soon. Recently, Sneha took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Iqbal, flaunting her baby bump. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Merry Christmas. Blessed, grateful and loved. Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones. #christmasonboard #khans #familia #xmascolors #babyonboard #mumbaiblogger #momblogger #contentcreator #godiskind"

After seeing the post, the couple's fans and friends showered them with congratulatory messages. "Congrats guys wow that's amazing," singer Amit Tandon commented. Actor Jibraan Khan dropped a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Sneha shared another picture wearing a flowy blue gown. "Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.-Coco Chanel #ootd for the weekend brunch."

A few days back, Sneha also shared some pictures wearing an oversized t-shirt. She revealed that she was wearing her husband’s t-shirt. Her baby bump is slightly visible in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Oversized tee but make it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s tee & he definitely doesn't mind."

Iqbal and Sneha got married in 2007. They already are doting parents to their 10-year-old daughter Ammara.

