Beyhadh 2 fame Jennifer Winget's latest Instagram photo sets internet ablaze

Actress Jennifer Winget is considered one of the most successful and popular actresses of the television industry. Not just her beauty but her intelligence and acting skills are what make her stand out from the rest. She has been a part of some amazing shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, etc but her performance in shows like Beyhadh made her a star. She played the role of a psychopath girl Maya who would go to any extent to be with her lover Arjun (played by Kushal Tandon). The show's popularity was so much so that the makers were forced by the fans to move the off-air date forward. Her fans want to know each and every detail related to her personal and professional life which is why they stay hooked to her social media handle where she shares photos and videos of what she is up to.

Jennifer has a great style sense the proof of which is the abundance of pictures on her Instagram that are sufficient to make anyone go weak in the knees. The latest addition to the same is her latest photo that she shared on the photo-sharing application where she can be seen wearing a beautiful floral cami dress with spaghetti straps with her back facing towards the camera. Along with the mesmerizing picture she wrote, "Cliched yes, but it’s time to bring sexy back!"

Have a look at her post here:

Her post got over 500k likes within a few hours and hundreds of praises in the comments section.

Jennifer took a social media break for some time and made a comeback through a gleaming picture in which she was seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt with her beautiful smile, glowing skin and open tresses. Captioning the post she wrote, "Coming up for air on popular demand..Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action) ...and lot’s of it. A li’l Social media detox didn’t hurt nobody! No?"

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her other social media posts here:

On the professional front, she was last seen in the sequel of her hit show Beyhadh 2 which also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead. The show received much love but had to be pulled down the show amidst the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Not only this, she even made her digital debut with web series Code M, started streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 and Alt Balaji. The show also featured Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles.

