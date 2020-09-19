Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRGRAVITAS Gaurav Chopraa shares first picture of newborn son, remembers late mother

TV actor Gaurav Chopraa has taken to social media to share the first photographs of his newborn son. The Uttaran actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a couple of photographs of the child that he and his wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed on September 14. Gaurav lost both his parents last month within a gap of 10 days. The birth of his son within a month provides solace to his bereaved heart.

"Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ... I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you ..It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat..Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..#baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily," the actor captioned.

Earlier, Gaurav shared the news of the arrival of his baby boy on Instagram. He wrote, "Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength"

Just a couple of weeks ago, Gaurav Chopraa lost his parents and now, he sees the birth of his child as a divine intervention. Talking to TOI, Gaurav said, "Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed." "Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing," he added.

As he revealed the news, many TV stars congratulated him in the comments. Narayani Shastri wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut mubarak" Pragati Mehra commented, "Congratulations GC ! Loads of love to baby ..mom & you." Nisha Rawal said, "Yaaaaahoooo! I am a Maaaaasi."

