Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAURAVCHOPRA Gaurav Chopra hosts Discovery India's new travelogue about Uttar Pradesh's culture

Actor Gaurav Chopra will be seen hosting a new travelogue titled 'Heritage Trails, One District, One Product'. Discovery Communications India will launch the documentary in association with the Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday. Also, 'Heritage Trails, One District, One Product' will highlight Uttar Pradesh's rich culture, diversity, plan to ensure livelihood to the MSME sectors and accelerate economic development under 'One District One Product' (ODOP), a vital scheme set up by the government to preserve the indigenous crafts and artisans and boost the economy of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 'ODOP' said, "When we speak of culture and legacy, the one word that comes to mind is India. Being a diverse and secular country, every part of India including Uttar Pradesh oozes tradition in numerous forms and it is important to protect it in every way possible.

Our association with the Discovery for ODOP initiative is a step towards spreading awareness, protecting, and propagating the rich heritage of our country and generating self-employment."

Gaurav also shared his experience working on the travelogue.

"A much needed, great initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government to support and restore its local art and culture. I am glad that Discovery presented me with this opportunity to host the series, giving me a chance to learn and experience our rich culture while connecting with the locals who have been keeping it alive.

It was truly a magnificent experience to be on-ground and see the great potential in these indigenous craftsmen and artisans," he said.

-ANI