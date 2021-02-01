Gauahar Khan shares adorable photos with husband Zaid Darbar, pens emotional note for her in laws

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan shares adorable photos with husband Zaid Darbar

Actress and BB7 winner Gauahar Khan has been enjoying her marital life. The actress tied the knot with choreographer-dancer Zaid Darbar on 25th December last year and has been sharing many cute moments of them on social media. On Sunday, the diva took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from the 'surprise' her in-laws had for her even before she got married to Zaid. Sharing pictures with her husband, Gauahar revealed that her in-laws had welcomed her into their family beautifully and penned down a long note thanking them.

Gauhaar Khan wrote, "The day my sasural completely surprised me for welcoming me into the family b4 our functions began . I’m truly blessed with the best family ... thaaaaaaaank u @farzana765 @ismaildarbarofficial #ayeshaMom , for giving me the love of a daughter . I love you all ! @zaid_darbar n thank you for allllllll the surprises when I least expect it , #MyJoy"

On January 25th, Gauahar and Zaid celebrated their first month anniversary after marriage. Sharing fresh pictures from their wedding festivities, Gauahar wrote, "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it's the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND. #Gaza #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu."

Zaid also shared the same set of pictures and wrote, "On this day one month ago we made the best decision of our lives. Happy 1 month Anniversary Jaanu I will keep choosing you every day for every month for every year of my life! I love you Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan was recently seen in the controversial web series Tandav. Headlines by Saif Ali Khan, the series has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starred an ensemble cast including Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.