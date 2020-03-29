EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu's musical request for fans to stay indoors

Kumar Sanu's musical request for fans to stay indoors

With PM Modi's announcement of a 21-days nationwide lockdown, the country has come to a standstill. During this time, every celebrity is also requesting fans to stay indoors and contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu also urged his fans to understand the importance of lockdown during a candid chat with India TV. The singer revealed that he is staying alone in his house since the lockdown as his wife and kids live in LA, America.

Kumar Sanu revealed that he has even asked his house help to go in quarantine and is cooking his food on his own. When asked about his daily routine under the coronavirus lockdown, the singer informed that he is maintaining a diet high on protein like the doctors have been asking these days. He adds that he is keeping good care of his immunity and making sure that he is healthy enough to fight the virus.

In his soulful voice, Kumar Sanu sang the song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Watan' and asked his listeners to stay safe and stay at home. Watch the interview here-

Singer Kumar Sanu also pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh to PM Modi CARES Fund after on Saturday, the prime minister urged citizens to step forward and support fellow Indian.

