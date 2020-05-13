Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRKSQUAD Doordarshan is bringing back Shah Rukh Khan's Doosra Keval on TV after Circus and Fauji

Great news for Shah Rukh Khan fans! After Circus and Fauji. Doordarshan is bringing back "Doosra Keval", yet another serial featuring the Bollywood superstar in his early days as an actor. A tweet on the official handle of Doordarshan read: "Coming soon - #DoosraKeval starring @iamsrk on @RetroDD".Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Keval, a village lad who goes to town and never returns. The story is narrated as memories by his mother and sister and the villagers. It was a young girl’s search for truth behind the death of her brother (played by Shah Rukh Khan).

Amid lockdown, DD has been re-airing old shows such as "Ramayan", "Mahabharat", "Shriman Shrimati", "Circus", "Byomkesh Bakshi" and "Fauji" among many more.

Recently, "Ramayan" in its re-telecast almost three decades after its first run, became the most-watched entertainment show in the world.

A tweet from the official account of channel Doordarshan read: "WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April"

According to media reports, the show overtook the popular "Game Of Thrones" in terms of viewership.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage