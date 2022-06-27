Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NOBOJIT_DID DID L'il Masters 5 Winner: Assam's Nobojit Narzary lifts the trophy, Appun and Adhyashree announced runner-ups

DID L'il Masters 5 Winner: The popular dance reality show finally came to an end on Sunday night when the name of the winner Nobojit Narzary was announced. The grand finale was a star-studded event as the show was graced by Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. For those unversed, the reality show is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D'Souza and the host was Jay Bhanushali. For the last episode, comedian Bharti Singh also joined and played the role of a co-host. Not just the winner but the names of the runner-ups Appun and Adhyashree were also announced yesterday. Apart from the above-mentioned three, the top 5 finalists also included-- Sagar and Rishita.

During the course of the reality show's finale, the five finalists captured everyone's attention with their impressive acts. Speaking about the winner Nobojit, he belonged to Team Vaibhav and took home, not just the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The nine-year-old is known for his freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles. After his victory was announced, he received praises from the three judges. Remo said that he is a fabulous dancer and everyone has seen in evolving in the show. Apart from him, even Sonali and Mouni congratulated the boy and said that his hard work paid off.

The news of his winning was also shared by the official Instagram handle of the channel with a caption reading, "Apne jazbe aur junoon se saabit karke apna hunar, Nobojit Narzary bane #DIDLilMasters ke iss season ke winner. Aap bhi dijiye comments mein inhein dher saari badhaaiyaan."

After his victory, Nobojit said, "DID L’il Masters has truly given me everything that I dreamed for. The reality show has given several talented kids a platform to showcase their talent and I am really happy that I could also display my dancing skills and win everyone’s heart. I worked really hard to reach here and I danced my heart out every week. My skipper Vaibhav and the judges – Remo Sir, Mouni Ma’am and Sonali Ma’am really helped me learn and grow and I am extremely thankful for their support and encouragement. I must mention that I also made a lot of new friends through DID L’il Masters and while I will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti, I am sure that there are a lot of good things coming my way after winning this popular reality show."

Meanwhile, Remo said, "Nobojit has been a fabulous performer, and I have seen his evolution at every stage of this season. He is a true winner. I must add that as a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of us. This season of DID L’il Masters has been a fun-filled journey for all of us and every contestant is close to my heart. I wish them a lot of love and luck for their future and wish the best for each one of them."

DID L'll Master season 5 aired on Zee TV.