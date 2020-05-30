Boy who won Rs 1 crore in KBC Junior at 14 is Superintendent of Police now

Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Mohan Saini spoke about his role as a police officer amid the ongoing lockdown.

Fourteen-year-old boy Ravi Mohan Saini, who won Rs 1 crore in KBC Junior at the age of 14 in 2001, is now the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar. “After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in the navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him," the 33-year-old SP told The Indian Express in an interview on Tuesday.

Saini, who answered all 15 questions correctly to win the Kaun Banega Crorepati top prize, qualified for the Indian Police Services in 2014.

“My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the law and order situation remains our topmost priority," he said while talking about his current duty.

